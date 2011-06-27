Used 1999 Mercury Mountaineer Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Length190.1 in.
Width70.2 in.
Curb weight3876 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Prairie Tan
