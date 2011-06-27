Used 1997 Mercury Mountaineer Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|12/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.0/357.0 mi.
|252.0/357.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|280 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 4500 rpm
|210 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.6 ft.
|34.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.7 in.
|51.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|81 cu.ft.
|81 cu.ft.
|Length
|188.5 in.
|188.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3930 lbs.
|3930 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|42.6 cu.ft.
|42.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|66.8 in.
|66.7 in.
|Wheel base
|111.5 in.
|111.5 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
