Used 2006 Mercury Monterey Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Monterey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Torque263 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,595
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,595
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,595
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,595
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.9 cu.ft.
Length201.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4492 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base120.8 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Smokestone Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Satellite Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal w/Flint Insert, premium cloth
  • Charcoal w/Light Flint Insert, premium leather
  • Pebble w/Pebble Insert, cloth
  • Pebble w/Light Parchment Insert, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,595
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
