Used 2004 Mercury Monterey Premier Features & Specs

2004 Mercury Monterey Premier Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/546 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
manualyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity134.3 cu.ft.
Length201.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4574 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.9 cu.ft.
Height68.8 in.
Wheel base120.8 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Flint
  • Pebble
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
