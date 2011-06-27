  1. Home
Used 2004 Mercury Monterey Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Monterey
Overview
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/546 mi.390/546 mi.390/546 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm265 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm265 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 4250 rpm201 hp @ 4250 rpm201 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsnoyesyes
stability controlnonoyes
Emergency braking assistnonoyes
traction controlnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
rear volume controlsnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
cargo netnoyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
adjustable pedalsnoyesyes
Power Feature
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyesyes
Instrumentation
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room61 in.61 in.61 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
clothyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
driver cooled seatnonoyes
passenger cooled seatnonoyes
manualnonoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Rear leg room38 in.38 in.38 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.63.6 in.63.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesyes
Measurements
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
Front track64.3 in.64.3 in.64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity134.3 cu.ft.134.3 cu.ft.134.3 cu.ft.
Length201.5 in.201.5 in.201.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight4340 lbs.4518 lbs.4574 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.9 cu.ft.25.9 cu.ft.25.9 cu.ft.
Height68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Wheel base120.8 in.120.8 in.120.8 in.
Width76.6 in.76.6 in.76.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.62.8 in.62.8 in.
Colors
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Flint
  • Pebble
  • Flint
  • Pebble
  • Flint
  • Pebble
Tires & Wheels
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P235/60R16 tiresyesyesyes
16 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$29,310
$33,480
$35,110
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
