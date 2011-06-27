Used 2004 Mercury Monterey Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|17
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390/546 mi.
|390/546 mi.
|390/546 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26 gal.
|26 gal.
|26 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|265 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|265 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|4.2 l
|4.2 l
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 4250 rpm
|201 hp @ 4250 rpm
|201 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.5 ft.
|39.5 ft.
|39.5 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|no
|no
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|no
|no
|yes
|traction control
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear volume controls
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61 in.
|61 in.
|61 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|no
|no
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|no
|no
|yes
|manual
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38 in.
|38 in.
|38 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.6 in.
|63.6 in.
|63.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|no
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|Front track
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|134.3 cu.ft.
|134.3 cu.ft.
|134.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|201.5 in.
|201.5 in.
|201.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4340 lbs.
|4518 lbs.
|4574 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.9 cu.ft.
|25.9 cu.ft.
|25.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|Wheel base
|120.8 in.
|120.8 in.
|120.8 in.
|Width
|76.6 in.
|76.6 in.
|76.6 in.
|Rear track
|62.8 in.
|62.8 in.
|62.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/60R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,310
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
