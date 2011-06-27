  1. Home
Used 2006 Mercury Montego Luxury Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Torque263 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,280
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,280
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,280
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,280
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,280
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,280
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Front track64.6 in.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3819 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume108.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Exterior Colors
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Satellite Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pebble, premium cloth
  • Shale, premium cloth
  • Pebble, leather
  • Shale, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,280
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,280
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
