Used 2005 Mercury Montego Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Montego
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.6 in.
Length200.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3680 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume128.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black
  • Pebble
  • Shale
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
