Used 2011 Mercury Milan Base Features & Specs

Overview
$22,025
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$22,025
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$22,025
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$22,025
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$22,025
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
$22,025
Rapid Spec 103A Discountyes
Sun & SYNC Package Discountyes
Sun & SYNC Packageyes
Rapid Spec 100Ayes
Rapid Spec 101Ayes
Rapid Spec 102Ayes
Rapid Spec 103Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
$22,025
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$22,025
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$22,025
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$22,025
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Floormatsyes
SYNCyes
Instrumentation
$22,025
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$22,025
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
$22,025
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$22,025
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintyes
Measurements
$22,025
Front track61.7 in.
Length189.0 in.
Curb weight3308 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
$22,025
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Reserve Metallic
  • White Suede
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Blue Flame Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black , premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Camel, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
$22,025
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$22,025
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$22,025
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
