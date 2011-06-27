  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Milan
  4. Used 2009 Mercury Milan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Mercury Milan Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Milan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,845
See Milan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,845
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,845
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,845
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,845
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,845
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,845
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Front track61.1 in.
Length191.4 in.
Curb weight3303 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Exterior Colors
  • Sport Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moss Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Ink Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,845
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Milan Inventory

Related Used 2009 Mercury Milan Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles