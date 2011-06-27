Used 2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
2011 Mercury Milan Hybrid Base Features & Specs

Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG39
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)697/612 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG39
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size2.5 l
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 301A Discountyes
Moon & Tune Package Discountyes
Rapid Spec 301Ayes
Rapid Spec 300Ayes
Moon & Tune Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice Activated Navigation Systemyes
Premium Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
Measurements
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.8 cu.ft.
Length189.0 in.
Curb weight3729 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Metallic
  • White Platinum Clearcoat Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone Inserts, premium cloth
  • Agate w/Medium Light Stone Inserts, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
