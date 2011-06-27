  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mariner
  4. Used 2011 Mercury Mariner
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Mariner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,315
See Mariner Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,315
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower171 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,315
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Amenities Packageyes
Rapid Spec 100Ayes
Rapid Spec 101Ayes
Rapid Spec 102Ayes
Rapid Spec 101A Discountyes
Cargo Packageyes
Rapid Spec 102A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,315
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,315
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
6-Way Power Driver's Seatyes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
SYNCyes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Microphone and SYNC Audio Controlsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,315
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,315
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Trailer Tow Class IIyes
Full-Size Spareyes
Integrated Side Step Barsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3493 lbs.
Gross weight4540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.3 degrees
Maximum payload1047 lbs.
Angle of departure26.4 degrees
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Lime Squeeze Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Stone, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,315
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Mariner Inventory

Related Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles