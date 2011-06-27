Used 2010 Mercury Mariner SUV Consumer Reviews

Love this SUV 🚙 Amanda Daube , 02/13/2018 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I've had my 2010 mariner premiere since 32000 miles, bought it used from an Acura dealership and they had it listed for its lowest value on kbb.org. I went and bought it the same day and have loved it since. I change oil regularly and keep up on any repairs, but honestly, compared to other vehicles, I've had very little issues. It has all the bells and whistles and I absolutely love this ride! I would recommend it to anyone and am pissed they stopped making mercury vehicles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sorry I Waited So Long Carole H. , 03/29/2018 Premier 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Dollar for dollar, this super-roomy, 5-passenger SUV is a great buy. Heated seats are surely welcome on those cold, snowy/rainy days. Enough bells and whistles to make driving it an absolute pleasure. Even filling the tank is a breeze given it's fuel-easy, no-cap tank. And regular gas is all that's required. Gotta love it! Both around town and long distance driving are a breeze: comfortable ride, cruise control, phone/radio and cruise control buttons on the steering wheel, voice-controlled Bluetooth and Sirius, CD player, auto headlights, auto lock/unlock, backup warning, plenty of storage and fold-down rear seats in case you need more, privacy windows, roomy console with lost of space, two cup holders for front seats, two for back seats , mood lighting (choice of colors with the push of a button), USB port, input jack, etc. Dollar vs value, I don't think you can beat this SUV. Can you get more features in an SUV? Of course, but you'll pay more too. Report Abuse

First time Mercury Owner mariner10 , 11/01/2012 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle used a few weeks ago and I am very pleased. It is almost 3 years old at this point but only had 11,000 miles on it. It's smaller than the Oldsmobile Bravada I used to have. I am pleased with the gas mileage (28.4) on the highway. I could whine about a few minor things but there is no point. Overall, I really like this vehicle. Report Abuse

Can't Say Enough About This Vehicle! kaerae01 , 12/15/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I work as a supervisor in the construction industry and was looking for something that could climb over "anything and everything" and through snowy mountains. Got exactly what I wanted with this. It zooms past other larger vehicles, although I did get the V6 Premium model. Got a great deal on it too, so don't limit yourselves to the base model as the premium is more affordable than one would think! Will keep this till it kicks the bucket. Had a Chevy Tracker prior and it couldn't hold a candle to this, and before that a Mercury Tracer. Love this as much as I did my Tracer. Report Abuse