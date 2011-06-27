  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Premier Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower171 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 202A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 203A Discountyes
VOGA Feature Vehicle Packageyes
Rapid Spec 203Ayes
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Rapid Spec 201A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Rear View Camerayes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Active Park Assistyes
Alcantara Leather Seatingyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Tow Class IIyes
Integrated Side Step Barsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17" 6-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3493 lbs.
Gross weight4540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1047 lbs.
Length175.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Kiwi Green Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Greystone/Stone, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Black/Stone, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
