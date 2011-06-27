  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mariner
  4. Used 2008 Mercury Mariner
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Mariner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,310
See Mariner Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,310
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,310
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,310
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,310
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,310
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,310
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3493 lbs.
Gross weight4540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1047 lbs.
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Exterior Colors
  • Kiwi Green Clearcoat
  • Light Sage Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Stone, premium cloth
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,310
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,310
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Mariner Inventory

Related Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles