Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/379.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3295 lbs.
Gross weight4520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1225 lbs.
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Sage Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Flint, premium leather
  • Pebble, premium leather
  • Pebble, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
