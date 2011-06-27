Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Luxury Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$25,035
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$25,035
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$25,035
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/346.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$25,035
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$25,035
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$25,035
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$25,035
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
$25,035
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$25,035
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$25,035
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
$25,035
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
$25,035
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3520 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.3 cu.ft.
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
$25,035
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Satellite Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble, premium cloth
  • Flint, premium leather
  • Pebble, premium leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
$25,035
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$25,035
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$25,035
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
