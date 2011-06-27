  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Mariner Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2932
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesno
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/27 mpg34/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)450.0/405.0 mi.510.0/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.15.0 gal.
Combined MPG2932
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 6000 rpm177 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Rapid Spec 500Ayesyes
Leather Trim Packageyesyes
Rapid Spec 501Ayesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
mast antennayesyes
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
alloy trim on shift knobyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyesyes
Navigation w/Premium Sound Systemyesyes
Active Park Assistyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
premium clothyesyes
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front hip room53.4 in.53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
16" 12-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheelsyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyes
Power Moonroof w/Shadeyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Front track60.7 in.60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.0 cu.ft.66.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3829 lbs.3669 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.9 cu.ft.27.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees24.5 degrees
Angle of departure27.7 degrees27.7 degrees
Length175.2 in.175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.
Height68.0 in.68.0 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Kiwi Green Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Kiwi Green Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Stone, premium cloth
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
P235/70R T tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,855
Starting MSRP
$30,105
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Mariner Hybrid InventorySee Mariner Hybrid Inventory

