  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Grand Marquis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,065
See Grand Marquis Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,065
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,065
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,065
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,065
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,065
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,065
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,065
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,065
premium clothyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,065
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,065
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length211.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4118 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume128 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,065
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic/Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic/Tungsten Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Tungsten Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Light Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Light Camel, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,065
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,065
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,065
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Marquis Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles