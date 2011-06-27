  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Convenience Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Grand Marquis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,930
See Grand Marquis Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,930
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,930
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,930
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,930
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,930
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,930
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,930
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,930
premium clothyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,930
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,930
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length211.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4137 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume128 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,930
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic/Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic/Tungsten Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Tungsten Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Light Camel, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Light Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,930
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,930
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,930
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Marquis Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Convenience info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles