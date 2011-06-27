  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LSE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Grand Marquis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,640
See Grand Marquis Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,640
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,640
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,640
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,640
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,640
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,640
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,640
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,640
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,640
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4135 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume109.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,640
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Silver Birch Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic/Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,640
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,640
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Marquis Inventory

Related Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LSE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles