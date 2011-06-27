  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Grand Marquis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,425
See Grand Marquis Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,425
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,425
Torque272 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,425
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,425
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,425
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,425
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,425
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,425
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,425
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,425
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3970 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,425
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Medium Parchment, leather
  • Light Flint, leather
  • Medium Parchment, cloth
  • Light Flint, cloth
  • Medium Parchment/Light Parchment, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,425
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,425
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Marquis Inventory

Related Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles