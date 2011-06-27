  1. Home
Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Convenience Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Grand Marquis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,870
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque272 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room58 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length211.9 in.
Curb weight3957 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume129.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles