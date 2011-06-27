  1. Home
Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Ultimate Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,170
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,170
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,170
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,170
Torque272 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,170
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,170
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,170
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,170
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,170
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,170
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,170
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,170
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length211.9 in.
Curb weight3957 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume129.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,170
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Light Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,170
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,170
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
