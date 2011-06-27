  1. Home
Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(84%)4(16%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
45 reviews
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The best of the best

Scott, 04/22/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have owned the Marquis for over three years. Got the car with 54,000 miles and after the three years of beating it down with delivery service for almost 100,000 of my own miles, the car is still running magnificently. My mom had a 96 and put 308,000 miles and it was still running. These cars are reliable

I love this boat!

badaa99, 01/14/2015
GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Mine has 62K miles currently and bought it with 45K miles. This car DOES "float/glide" on the road which is typical for a large sedan. Once you do drive it though you will get used to the floaty sensation. This car has a EXTREMELY soft suspension which is good for people like me who live on Long Island NY and have roads that have a ton of pot holes and bumps. Going over a series bumps on a rough road will feel like vibrations. This car has A LOT of power for a car this size and weight! I was surprised on how much power it has when I floored it! The seats are very soft which is very comfortable! Bad things- -Car has sloppy handling -Hard to park -cheap interior

great car!

ctbruce, 11/13/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love my car! It is the best value for the money. It is very reliable. I have never had one problem with it. Bells and whistles are many.

Best Used vehicle I've Purchased

THSKATER, 12/06/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Purchased this vehicle as a second car to travel back and forth to work ( I have two new Mercury's that I did not want to use for work ) the 2001 Mercury had 10000 miles on it!not even broke-in yet. what a pleasure to drive, I don't even use our other car's. fuel mileage is good, I love the ride, the cabin is very quiet and configuration is great, as for the exterior, in my opinion it is one of the best looking car's in it's class. Reliability played a large part in my decision process, I'm a retired officer from a county in Pa. the fords I drove every day were ( and are ) very reliable vehicles. I just moved up a rung on the ladder of the vehicle that I drove for twenty years.

You Learn to Love its Flaws

Ned Tremble, 10/22/2015
LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

If you want a car that is fuel efficient and good in tight situations, this is not the car for you. The Grand Marquis is a big, powerful, and comfortable boat. It is spacious in all aspects from the interior room to the size of the trunk. It floats along, but after some time in the drivers seat, you learn how to drive this car perfectly. I live in Muncie Indiana, the pothole capital of the world, and the suspension absorbs everything. The stereo is also better than you would think. If you drive calmly, you get fairly good gas milage. If you drive aggressively, you still go far thanks to the 19.5 gallon fuel tank. The car is not particularly attractive but you learn to love it. I know I do.

