Used 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.0/418.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|58.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|211.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3917 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.8 in.
|Wheel base
|114.7 in.
|Width
|78.2 in.
