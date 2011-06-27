  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Measurements
Length212.4 in.
Curb weight3787 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Teal Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles