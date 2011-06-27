Used 1993 Mercury Grand Marquis Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm190 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Measurements
Height56.8 in.56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.114.4 in.
Length212.4 in.212.4 in.
Width77.8 in.77.8 in.
Curb weight3784 lbs.3784 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Nordic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • China Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White Clearcoat
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Nordic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • China Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
