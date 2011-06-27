Used 1991 Mercury Grand Marquis Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Grand Marquis
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/396.0 mi.270.0/396.0 mi.270.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm270 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm270 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3200 rpm150 hp @ 3200 rpm150 hp @ 3200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.39.1 ft.39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.61.7 in.61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90 cu.ft.90 cu.ft.no
Length218.0 in.218.0 in.213.6 in.
Curb weight4032 lbs.4032 lbs.3836 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place52.5 cu.ft.52.5 cu.ft.21.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base114.3 in.114.3 in.114.3 in.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.77.5 in.
