Used 2001 Mercury Cougar Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Cougar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/480.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Length185 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2861 lbs.
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width69.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sunburst Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Midnight Black
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P205/60R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
