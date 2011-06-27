  1. Home
Used 1999 Mercury Cougar I4 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/480.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2892 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width69.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rio Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ash Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Melina Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Autumn Orange Clear Coat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Graystone
  • Midnight Black
