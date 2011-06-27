  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Cougar Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Measurements
Length199.9 in.
Curb weight3564 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Opalescent Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Indigo Clearcoat Metallic
