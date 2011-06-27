  1. Home
Used 1993 Mercury Cougar Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Cougar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Length199.9 in.
Width72.7 in.
Curb weight3548 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Midnight Opal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
