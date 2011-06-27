  1. Home
Used 1992 Mercury Cougar XR7 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Cougar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Length199.9 in.
Width72.7 in.
Curb weight3800 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Vermillion
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
