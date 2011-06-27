  1. Home
Used 1991 Mercury Cougar LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
Measurements
Length199.9 in.
Curb weight3587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Steel Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
