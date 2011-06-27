  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Cougar
  4. Used 1991 Mercury Cougar
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mercury Cougar Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cougar
Overview
See Cougar Inventory
See Cougar Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Combined MPG2018
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/456.0 mi.304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG2018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l5.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Measurements
Length199.9 in.199.9 in.
Curb weight3587 lbs.3587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.52.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Steel Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
See Cougar InventorySee Cougar Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mercury Cougar info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles