Used 1990 Mercury Cougar Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Cougar
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/456.0 mi.285.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG2018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm315 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.34.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.7 in.198.7 in.
Curb weight3608 lbs.3608 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.52.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Deep Titanium Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Sandalwood Frost Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic
  • Light Titanium Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Medium Sandalwood Frost Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Sandalwood Frost Metallic
See Cougar InventorySee Cougar Inventory

