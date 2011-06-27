  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Capri
  4. Used 1994 Mercury Capri
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mercury Capri Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Capri
Overview
See Capri Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)244.2/310.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque95 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5750 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.4 in.
Rear leg room25.8 in.
Measurements
Length167.1 in.
Curb weight2423 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.6 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base94.7 in.
Width64.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Argon Silver Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Lemans Red
  • Dynamic White
  • Reef Green Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
See Capri Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mercury Capri Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles