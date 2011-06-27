  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Capri
  4. Used 1994 Mercury Capri
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mercury Capri Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Capri
Overview
See Capri Inventory
See Capri Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2324
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)233.1/288.6 mi.244.2/310.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG2324
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm95 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5000 rpm100 hp @ 5750 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear leg room25.8 in.25.8 in.
Measurements
Length167.1 in.167.1 in.
Curb weight2423 lbs.2423 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.6 cu.ft.8.6 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.50.4 in.
Wheel base94.7 in.94.7 in.
Width64.6 in.64.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Argon Silver Metallic
  • Dynamic White
  • Reef Green Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Lemans Red
  • Argon Silver Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Lemans Red
  • Dynamic White
  • Reef Green Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
See Capri InventorySee Capri Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mercury Capri info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles