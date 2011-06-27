  1. Home
Used 1993 Mercury Capri Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)244.2/310.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque95 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5750 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Measurements
Height50.2 in.
Wheel base94.7 in.
Length166.1 in.
Width64.6 in.
Curb weight2404 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Marine Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stratosphere Blue
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Charcoal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Everglade Green Clearcoat Metallic
