2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sprinter
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,960
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating15
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injection (diesel)yes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower188 hp @ 3,800 rpm
Torque325 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity3,031 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
13 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room56.4 in.
Front hip room63.7 in.
Front leg room38.9 in.
Front shoulder room67.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear heater unityes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place111.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight6,449 lbs.
Gross weight9,480 lbs.
Height113.5 in.
Length274.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity111.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3,031 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors92.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.5 in.
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Wheel base170.0 in.
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
