2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,000
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection (diesel)
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|161 hp @ 3,800 rpm
|Torque
|266 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|3,406 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|5 total speakers
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|56.4 in.
|Front hip room
|63.7 in.
|Front leg room
|38.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|67.4 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear heater unit
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|370.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,644 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9,050 lbs.
|Height
|107.3 in.
|Length
|274.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|370.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|3,406 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|92.3 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.5 in.
|Turning circle
|47.2 ft.
|Wheel base
|170.0 in.
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|LT245/75R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda S2000 2005
- Used Nissan Z 2007
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2008
- Used BMW X3 2010
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2007
- Used Buick Lucerne 2006
- Used Acura RDX 2009
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2002
- Used Pontiac Solstice 2008
- Used Lexus SC 430 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Chevrolet Corvette News
- 2021 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2021 Cadillac XT6
- Kia Sportage 2021
- 2021 Mazda 3
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Subaru Forester
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- Porsche Macan 2021
- 2021 Audi Q5
Other models to consider
- 2022 Cadillac XT5
- 2022 XT6
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac CT5 2021
- 2022 Cadillac XT4
- 2022 Cadillac CT5
- 2021 XT4
- 2021 Cadillac XT5
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade
- 2022 CT4-V Blackwing
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2022 Acura TLX
- 2022 Challenger
- 2022 Honda Civic
- Chevrolet Malibu 2022
- 2022 Honda Insight
- 2022 IS 350
- Audi A6 2022
- BMW M3 2022
- 2022 Avalon
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe News
- 2023 Ford Explorer News
- 2022 Bentley Flying Spur News
- 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class News
- 2022 Fisker Ocean News
Other models
- Used Infiniti JX in Ridgewood, NJ
- Used Hyundai Venue in Frankfort, KY
- Used Ford E-Series-Van in San Juan Capistrano, CA
- Used Infiniti M in Lutherville Timonium, MD
- Used Kia Stinger in Seneca, SC
- Used Lincoln Aviator in East Boston, MA
- Used Chevrolet Corvette in Roxbury, MA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Norwalk, OH
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander in Pittsboro, NC
- Used Ford Shelby-Gt500 in Mechanicsburg, PA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Brattleboro, VT
- Used Alfa-Romeo Giulia in Lapeer, MI
- Used Subaru Ascent in Kings Mountain, NC
- Used Cadillac CT6 in Cranford, NJ
- Used Jeep Wrangler-Jk in Jonesborough, TN
- Used Land-Rover Defender in Basking Ridge, NJ
- Used Ram 1500 in Uniontown, OH
- Used Hyundai Veracruz in Richton Park, IL
- Used Toyota Prius-Plug-In in East Rutherford, NJ
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Coupe in Little Elm, TX
- Used GMC Canyon in Lakewood, OH
- Used Buick Lucerne in Gambrills, MD
- Used Chevrolet Express-Cargo in Pleasant Hill, CA
- Used Acura Ilx in Roxboro, NC
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hatchback in Canyon Country, CA
- Used Ford Transit-Cargo-Van in Latham, NY
- Used Subaru Crosstrek in Dawsonville, GA
- Used Buick Encore-Gx in Mays Landing, NJ
- Used Ford Shelby-Gt350 in Mahwah, NJ
- Used Volkswagen Atlas-Cross-Sport in Olympia, WA