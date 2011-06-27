2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,585
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|Exterior Lighting Package
|yes
|Cargo Protection Package
|yes
|Cargo Convenience Package
|yes
|Suspension Seating Package
|yes
|Driver Convenience Package
|yes
|C02 In Combination w/C03
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Bench Seat Package
|yes
|Comfort Package (Seat Addition)
|yes
|Swivel Seat Package
|yes
|Heavy-Duty Cargo Protection Package
|yes
|Comfort Plus Package
|yes
|Premium Plus Package
|yes
|Chrome Grille Package
|yes
|Comfort Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|5 total speakers
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Thermotronic Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|Wood Floor w/6 D-Rings
|yes
|Heat Insulation Rear Compartment
|yes
|Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment
|yes
|Cargo Partition
|yes
|Parametric Special Module (PSM)
|yes
|Floor Cover Behind Seat Box
|yes
|Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartment
|yes
|Waist Level Lashing Rails
|yes
|Front Center Overhead Storage Slot
|yes
|Access Point For BB Special Signals In Cockpit
|yes
|LED Light Strip In Load Compartment
|yes
|Omission of D-Rings
|yes
|Electric Roof Fan
|yes
|12V Power Outlet, Drive Seat Base
|yes
|Heated Driver's Seat
|yes
|Lashing Rails, Floor-Level (Plus 4 Anchors)
|yes
|Two Additional Masters Keys
|yes
|Storage Compartment w/Net In Rear Doors
|yes
|Roof Trim
|yes
|Plastic Floor Covering
|yes
|Rear Heater Preparation
|yes
|Cab Rear Wall Liner
|yes
|Rear Cabin Heater and Vents
|yes
|Driver's and Co-Driver's Door Armrest
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|Front Cigarette Lighter w/Ash Cup
|yes
|Shelving Prep
|yes
|Loadable Wheel Arch
|yes
|Hinged Rear Doors Full Paneling
|yes
|Window Pillar Trim
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Heated Front Passenger Seat
|yes
|Coat Hooks In Driver Cabin
|yes
|Light Motion Sensor In Rear Compartment
|yes
|Right Sliding Door Full Paneling
|yes
|Cargo Straps/Lashing Rails
|yes
|Tray For Smartphones w/Wireless Charging
|yes
|Wheel House Covering
|yes
|Acoustic Package
|yes
|Front-to-Rear Outlet In Instrument Panel
|yes
|Dashboard Charging Package
|yes
|Additional DIN-Slot
|yes
|Basic Electric Fitting For Rear Loadspeakers
|yes
|Additional Battery, Co-Driver Seat Base
|yes
|Navigation
|yes
|Half Height Load Compartment Trim
|yes
|Comfort Overhead Control Panel
|yes
|Luxury Interior Trim
|yes
|Interior Rear View Mirror
|yes
|Cutoff Relay For Additional Battery
|yes
|Driver's Seat Plus
|yes
|Side Wall Paneling Waist Height PVC
|yes
|Orange Seat Belts
|yes
|Pallet Support In Sliding Door Step
|yes
|115V Socket
|yes
|Driver and Passenger Door-Mounted Assist Handles
|yes
|Side Wall Paneling Full Hardboard
|yes
|Instrument Cluster w/Color Display
|yes
|D-Ring Cargo Straps
|yes
|12V Power Outlet, Rear Compartment
|yes
|Additional Battery For Retrofit Consumers, Engine Compartment
|yes
|Protective Edge On Door Sill
|yes
|Heat Insulation Front Compartment
|yes
|Roof-Mounted Rear Air Conditioning
|yes
|Cargo Partition w/One Window
|yes
|Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Head Height Cargo Lashing Rails
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|47.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|67.4 in.
|Front leg room
|38.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear heater unit
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Specially Requested Tires
|yes
|Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Assist Handles, Right Rear Door
|yes
|Trailer Hitch, 5,000 lbs
|yes
|B-Pillar Assist Handle
|yes
|Two Stage Opening Sliding Door
|yes
|High Roof
|yes
|Wheel Chocks
|yes
|Electrical Sliding Door Right
|yes
|Light Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Rear Door Window w/Wash Wipers
|yes
|Primed Front and Rear Bumpers
|yes
|Grey Rear Door Step
|yes
|Fixed Sunroof For Rear Roof Section
|yes
|Raised Rear Body Mounts
|yes
|Michelin Tires
|yes
|Paint Preservative
|yes
|Surface Protection For Stock Vehicles
|yes
|Opening Limiter, Electrically Operated Sliding Door
|yes
|Sliding Left Door
|yes
|Left Rear Door Badging Deletion
|yes
|Rear Doors, Opening to Side Wall
|yes
|Half-Sided Step Rear (For Trailer Hitch)
|yes
|Assist Handle, Left Rear Door
|yes
|Black Tinted Rear Windows
|yes
|Primed Side Moldings
|yes
|Mounting Rails For Roof Rack
|yes
|Fixed Window In Right Sliding Door
|yes
|Spring Loaded Rear Bumper Step
|yes
|Windows In Rear Doors
|yes
|Wide Step at Rear End
|yes
|Illuminated Front Exits
|yes
|Jet Black Painted Wheels
|yes
|Fixed Window In Left Sliding Door
|yes
|Rain Sensor
|yes
|Arctic White Painted Wheels
|yes
|Electric Closing Assist Right Sliding Door (Soft Close)
|yes
|Right Rear Door Badging Deletion
|yes
|M+S Tires
|yes
|Electric Sliding Step
|yes
|Kumho Tires
|yes
|Painted Metallic Front and Rear Bumper
|yes
|Fog Lamp w/Cornering Light Function
|yes
|Electrically Heated Windshield
|yes
|Sliding Door Right Side Deletion
|yes
|Continental Tires
|yes
|Assist Handle w/Partition
|yes
|Electric Closing Assist Left Sliding Door (Soft Close)
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|319.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|233.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4608 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9050 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|319.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|96.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|4442 lbs.
|Wheel base
|144.0 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|LT245/75R16 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
