  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  4. 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Sprinter
More about the 2021 Sprinter
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,585
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Packages
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Cargo Protection Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Suspension Seating Packageyes
Driver Convenience Packageyes
C02 In Combination w/C03yes
Premium Packageyes
Bench Seat Packageyes
Comfort Package (Seat Addition)yes
Swivel Seat Packageyes
Heavy-Duty Cargo Protection Packageyes
Comfort Plus Packageyes
Premium Plus Packageyes
Chrome Grille Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
5 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Thermotronic Automatic Climate Controlyes
Wood Floor w/6 D-Ringsyes
Heat Insulation Rear Compartmentyes
Hinged Lid For Storage Compartmentyes
Cargo Partitionyes
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yes
Floor Cover Behind Seat Boxyes
Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartmentyes
Waist Level Lashing Railsyes
Front Center Overhead Storage Slotyes
Access Point For BB Special Signals In Cockpityes
LED Light Strip In Load Compartmentyes
Omission of D-Ringsyes
Electric Roof Fanyes
12V Power Outlet, Drive Seat Baseyes
Heated Driver's Seatyes
Lashing Rails, Floor-Level (Plus 4 Anchors)yes
Two Additional Masters Keysyes
Storage Compartment w/Net In Rear Doorsyes
Roof Trimyes
Plastic Floor Coveringyes
Rear Heater Preparationyes
Cab Rear Wall Lineryes
Rear Cabin Heater and Ventsyes
Driver's and Co-Driver's Door Armrestyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Front Cigarette Lighter w/Ash Cupyes
Shelving Prepyes
Loadable Wheel Archyes
Hinged Rear Doors Full Panelingyes
Window Pillar Trimyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Heated Front Passenger Seatyes
Coat Hooks In Driver Cabinyes
Light Motion Sensor In Rear Compartmentyes
Right Sliding Door Full Panelingyes
Cargo Straps/Lashing Railsyes
Tray For Smartphones w/Wireless Chargingyes
Wheel House Coveringyes
Acoustic Packageyes
Front-to-Rear Outlet In Instrument Panelyes
Dashboard Charging Packageyes
Additional DIN-Slotyes
Basic Electric Fitting For Rear Loadspeakersyes
Additional Battery, Co-Driver Seat Baseyes
Navigationyes
Half Height Load Compartment Trimyes
Comfort Overhead Control Panelyes
Luxury Interior Trimyes
Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Cutoff Relay For Additional Batteryyes
Driver's Seat Plusyes
Side Wall Paneling Waist Height PVCyes
Orange Seat Beltsyes
Pallet Support In Sliding Door Stepyes
115V Socketyes
Driver and Passenger Door-Mounted Assist Handlesyes
Side Wall Paneling Full Hardboardyes
Instrument Cluster w/Color Displayyes
D-Ring Cargo Strapsyes
12V Power Outlet, Rear Compartmentyes
Additional Battery For Retrofit Consumers, Engine Compartmentyes
Protective Edge On Door Sillyes
Heat Insulation Front Compartmentyes
Roof-Mounted Rear Air Conditioningyes
Cargo Partition w/One Windowyes
Leather Steering Wheelyes
Head Height Cargo Lashing Railsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room47.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.4 in.
Front leg room38.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear heater unityes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Specially Requested Tiresyes
Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Assist Handles, Right Rear Dooryes
Trailer Hitch, 5,000 lbsyes
B-Pillar Assist Handleyes
Two Stage Opening Sliding Dooryes
High Roofyes
Wheel Chocksyes
Electrical Sliding Door Rightyes
Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Door Window w/Wash Wipersyes
Primed Front and Rear Bumpersyes
Grey Rear Door Stepyes
Fixed Sunroof For Rear Roof Sectionyes
Raised Rear Body Mountsyes
Michelin Tiresyes
Paint Preservativeyes
Surface Protection For Stock Vehiclesyes
Opening Limiter, Electrically Operated Sliding Dooryes
Sliding Left Dooryes
Left Rear Door Badging Deletionyes
Rear Doors, Opening to Side Wallyes
Half-Sided Step Rear (For Trailer Hitch)yes
Assist Handle, Left Rear Dooryes
Black Tinted Rear Windowsyes
Primed Side Moldingsyes
Mounting Rails For Roof Rackyes
Fixed Window In Right Sliding Dooryes
Spring Loaded Rear Bumper Stepyes
Windows In Rear Doorsyes
Wide Step at Rear Endyes
Illuminated Front Exitsyes
Jet Black Painted Wheelsyes
Fixed Window In Left Sliding Dooryes
Rain Sensoryes
Arctic White Painted Wheelsyes
Electric Closing Assist Right Sliding Door (Soft Close)yes
Right Rear Door Badging Deletionyes
M+S Tiresyes
Electric Sliding Stepyes
Kumho Tiresyes
Painted Metallic Front and Rear Bumperyes
Fog Lamp w/Cornering Light Functionyes
Electrically Heated Windshieldyes
Sliding Door Right Side Deletionyes
Continental Tiresyes
Assist Handle w/Partitionyes
Electric Closing Assist Left Sliding Door (Soft Close)yes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity319.0 cu.ft.
Length233.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4608 lbs.
Gross weight9050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place319.0 cu.ft.
Height96.3 in.
Maximum payload4442 lbs.
Wheel base144.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Aqua Green
  • Vanda Blue
  • Blue Grey
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Steel Blue
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Jupiter Red
  • Stone Grey
  • Arctic White
  • Grey White
  • Pebble Grey
  • Velvet Red
  • Silver Grey
  • Sunset Red
  • Black Blue
  • Graphite Grey
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Caluma Black, premium cloth
  • Maturin Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars