2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Deals, Incentives & Rebates
3500XD 144" WB Crew3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
- $1,500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 06/01/2021
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires lease with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 05/01/2021
- End
- 06/01/2021
- Special APR - Expires 06/01/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 3.9% 24 05/01/2021 06/01/2021 3.9% 36 05/01/2021 06/01/2021 4.9% 48 05/01/2021 06/01/2021 4.9% 60 05/01/2021 06/01/2021 5.9% 72 05/01/2021 06/01/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
