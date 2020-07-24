2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter DieselMSRP Range: $40,620 - $62,820
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review
- Excellent interior space with a true walk-through cabin
- Hundreds of passenger and cargo configurations and features
- Fairly maneuverable for its size
- High-class, high-tech interior is uncommon among vans
- Typically costs more than rival full-size vans
- Base 2.0-liter engine feels underpowered for this vehicle size
- Standard-height roof available for passenger and crew models
- Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van that's offered in several versions. It comes in cargo (two-seater), crew (five-seater) and passenger (as high as fifteen-seater) configurations. From there you've got three available roof heights, two wheelbase choices and two engines to choose from. Mercedes even offers some of its latest technology features, including its MBUX infotainment system, which provides robust voice command functionality.
Our verdict
The Sprinter is one of the best large vans that money can buy. It has acres of cargo and/or passenger space, secure handling, clear visibility and plenty of customization options. Our test van had a few drawbacks, such as underwhelming acceleration and an unsatisfying base stereo, but we'd still recommend the Sprinter to anyone looking for a refined and utilitarian van.
How does the Sprinter drive?
We tested a 2500-series passenger van with the base four-cylinder engine. Getting around town is easy thanks to its well-tuned automatic transmission and easy off-the-line power delivery. But 188 hp just isn't enough to get this van moving with any authority, and that's especially the case if you've got a heavy load or you're going up a grade. We recommend upgrading to the turbodiesel V6.
Our van's brakes were also underwhelming and didn't provide as much stopping confidence as we'd like. Steering and handling, however, lead the class. If you're taking the Scout troop on a mountain retreat, you likely won't have any reservations driving the Sprinter up curvy mountain roads.
How comfortable is the Sprinter?
The Sprinter doesn't have typical Mercedes-Benz levels of comfort, but it does lead the passenger van segment when it comes to seat comfort. The ride quality is quite stiff, but a full load of passengers and their stuff will likely settle things down a bit.
This big barn-shaped vehicle makes a bit of noise on the road, especially as the wind passes over the tall windshield and large side mirrors. But there isn't much noise from the road or from the four-cylinder engine, even at full throttle. The climate control system deals with high temps relatively well, which is important for a large group on a road trip.
How’s the interior?
The Sprinter gets high marks for an abundance of passenger space, a user-friendly control layout and better-than-expected visibility. This generation of Sprinter now comes standard with a rearview camera, which is a big plus, and access to the back rows is relatively easy once you're inside. It's difficult to get in and out of such a tall vehicle, and driving position isn't perfect, but those aren't deal-breakers.
Shorter drivers will find the driving position to be suboptimal. The driver's seat has height adjustability but it is limited in its range, and the steering wheel is tilt-only — this means you'll have to move pretty far forward if you're of shorter stature.
How’s the tech?
There isn't much tech on a base Sprinter, which is what we tested. The standard infotainment system doesn't have any voice controls, there is no smartphone integration (other than connecting for Bluetooth audio), and the standard stereo has poor sound quality. Thankfully, there are a few USB-C ports throughout the cabin for charging your devices.
Our recommendation — for tech-savvy buyers anyway — is to upgrade to one of the Sprinter's larger touchscreen displays. The Mercedes MBUX touchscreen system is mostly bundled together in larger packages, using a 7-inch or 10.25-inch touchscreen, and it's paired with features such as wireless smartphone charging, integrated navigation and parking sensors.
Blind-spot monitoring was the only driver aid on our test vehicle. It worked well and didn't issue any false or annoying alerts. Lane keeping assist, parking sensors and other driver aids are also optional, but these weren't equipped on our test van.
How’s the storage?
Few vehicles on Earth are as utilitarian as the Sprinter. Massive cargo space behind the fourth row of seats, a number of D-ring cargo tie-down points, and a low load floor mean you can get large items in and secure them with ease. The underseat storage area is massive too. You truly can carry 12 passengers and all their things if you want.
Car seats will be a bit tougher to load because of the high step-in height, but there's plenty of room between each row and several anchor points to secure them.
Small-item storage is prioritized for the front seats. For some reason Mercedes gives you 10(!) cupholders up front. There are small pullout cupholders for the back rows and netted seatback storage for other items.
While capacity varies based on the configuration, a 2500 Sprinter Passenger van has the potential to provide a class-leading 9,480-pound GVWR and a payload capacity of 3,441 pounds. Only a few competitors match those numbers, and most lag far behind. Maximum towing is 5,000 pounds, an impressive number for the class.
How economical is the Sprinter?
The 2500 Sprinter Passenger resides in a heavy-duty category that is exempt from EPA fuel economy testing and labeling. The 2.0-liter engine, though, is relatively efficient when you consider how much weight it's pulling around. Our test van returned 17.1 mpg on our 115-mile city-and-highway evaluation route. We expect the diesel powertrain will outperform the base four-cylinder in this category, but it does have a higher cost of entry.
Is the Sprinter a good value?
The Sprinter costs a bit more than most rivals but makes up for it with excellent build quality, a great warranty and multiple attractive prepaid service plans. And while our test vehicle van came with limited optional equipment, it's worth noting that Sprinters can get all sorts of impressive upgrades if you're looking to class things up a bit. The 10.25-inch touchscreen with Mercedes' MBUX is a favorite of ours, and, given the choice, we'd opt for one of the upgraded stereos as well.
Wildcard
While it isn't extraordinarily classy or fantastically unique, the Sprinter is a bit nicer than your average passenger van. It also has more attractive exterior styling and better on-road dynamics than most, making it more enjoyable to drive in most any scenario.
Which Sprinter does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in cargo, passenger and crew configurations. All vans come in 144-inch and 170-inch wheelbase lengths, and the longer-wheelbase versions are also available in extra-long cargo and crew configurations. A choice of high roof or standard roof is available on all three configurations.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$50,145
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$44,295
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$40,620
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$52,270
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Sprinter
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sprinter safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Keeps a set distance behind the car in front of you and brakes automatically when it slows down, adapting to traffic conditions.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if the driver drifts from the lane.
- Load-Adaptive Stability Control
- Factors in vehicle load and center of gravity and can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize the van if wheelspin is detected.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris
We suggest taking a look at the Metris if you like the idea of Mercedes-Benz quality in a utilitarian package but the Sprinter is just too large. Among small cargo vans, the Metris offers one of the most refined driving experiences. It has higher-than-average interior space and impressive towing and hauling capability. It doesn't offer as many high-tech features or as many available configurations as the Sprinter, but the Metris is still a top choice in its class.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Ford Transit Cargo Van
The Sprinter retains its class-leading interior quality, but the Ford Transit is hot on its heels when it comes to powertrains and available features. Now available with all-wheel drive, the Transit gives you a choice of three engines. There's even a new turbodiesel four-cylinder that produces more power and torque than the Mercedes' diesel. The Ford also offers several of the same driver aids that the Sprinter does, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Ram Promaster Cargo Van
The Ram ProMaster isn't as refined or as feature-packed as the Sprinter, but it offers a lot of capability for the money. The ProMaster has impressive cargo capacity, robust towing capability and a significantly smaller price tag. However, the ProMaster is only available with front-wheel drive, one engine choice, and a limited selection of driver aids. As far as options go, it's pretty limited.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter:
- Standard-height roof available for passenger and crew models
- Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019
Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,620.
Other versions include:
- 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,145
- 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $44,295
- 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $40,620
- 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,270
- 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,220
- 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $58,120
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $45,950
- 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $54,700
- 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $46,645
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,650
- 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,495
- 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,195
- 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $45,320
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $60,475
- 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,300
- 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,295
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,775
- 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $62,820
- 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,595
- 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,995
- 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $54,845
- 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $56,970
- 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $56,895
- 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,045
- 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $45,745
- 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,150
- 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,700
- 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $54,550
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $58,625
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,800
- 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,370
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,925
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,500
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel is offered in the following styles: 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sprinter Diesel.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sprinter Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2500 170" WB Crew, 2500 144" WB Crew, 2500 144" WB Cargo, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel?
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,765. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,579 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,579 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,186.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,990. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $3,009 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,009 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,981.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,790. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,602 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,602 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,188.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,115. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,726 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,726 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,389.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $5,178 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,178 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,117.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 10.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,640. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $3,363 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,363 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,277.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,445. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $4,867 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,867 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,578.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesels are available in my area?
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel Listings and Inventory
There are currently 119 new 2020 [object Object] Sprinter Diesels listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $43,804 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Sprinter Diesel for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel Sprinter Diesel you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,296.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,947.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel and all available trim types: 2500 170" WB Crew, 3500XD 144" WB Cargo, 3500 144" WB Crew, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- GMC Terrain 2019
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
- 2020 Transit Connect
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2020 Range Rover Sport