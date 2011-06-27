  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 170" WB Crew

2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
  • Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires lease with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail APR Financing includes a 1% dealer reserve (mark up). Therefore, you may be able to negotiate the rate. Maximum amount financed must not exceed 110% of MSRP to qualify. Available only at participating authorized Mercedes-Benz dealers through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services. Must take delivery of vehicle by July 31, 2017. Specific vehicles are subject to availability and may have to be ordered. Subject to credit approval by lender. Rate applies only to Mercedes-Benz model vehicles listed. Not everyone will qualify. See your authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer for complete details on this and other finance offers.

    2.9% APR financing for 24 months at $42.94 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 36 months at $29.04 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.53 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 60 months at $18.37 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.9%2408/01/202009/01/2020
    2.9%3608/01/202009/01/2020
    3.9%4808/01/202009/01/2020
    3.9%6008/01/202009/01/2020
    5.9%7208/01/202009/01/2020

  • Leasing

Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in Virginia is:

not available
