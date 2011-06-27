2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Deals, Incentives & Rebates
2500 170" WB Crew2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $1,500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires lease with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Financing(5 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 2.9% 24 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 2.9% 36 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 3.9% 48 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 3.9% 60 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 5.9% 72 08/01/2020 09/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
