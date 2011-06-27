Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower188 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle51.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Active Safety Plus Package w/Parktronicyes
Active Safety Plus Packageyes
Cargo Protection Packageyes
Workspace Access Packageyes
Trailer Hitch Packageyes
High Idle Fixed Packageyes
Premium Appearance Packageyes
Floor Packageyes
Driver Efficiency Packageyes
Driver Comfort Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Multi-function Wheel/Display Packageyes
Front Bench Seat Packageyes
Additional Battery Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
5 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Fan - Electric Roofyes
Heat Insulation Rear Compartmentyes
Pre-Fitting For Shelving Unityes
Cargo Partitionyes
Hinged Lid For Storage Compartmentyes
Heated Front Passenger Seatyes
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yes
Cable Duct - Rear Portalyes
Cargo Straps/Lashing Railsyes
Light Motion Sensor For Load Compartmentyes
Leather Steering Wheel (MB ONLY)yes
Pre-Installation For Bulkheadyes
Cargo Partition w/1 Sliding Windowyes
Cable Duct - Sidewallyes
12V Power Outlet In Rear Compartmentyes
Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyes
Convenience Lighting In Load/Passenger Compartmentyes
Front Center Overhead Storage Slotyes
Passenger Comfort Seatyes
Half Height Load Compartment Trimyes
Cruise Controlyes
Heated Driver's Seatyes
Cargo Partition w/1 Windowyes
Becker Map Pilotyes
Upper Cargo Lashing Railsyes
Electrically Heated Windshieldyes
Two Additional Masters Keysyes
Pre-Installation For Radioyes
Storage Compartment w/Net In Rear Doorsyes
Side Wall Paneling Full Hardboardyes
D-Ring Cargo Strapsyes
12V Power Outlet At Driver Seat Baseyes
Remote Control for Auxiliary Heateryes
Heat Insulation Front Compartmentyes
Overhead Control Panel w/2 Reading Lightsyes
Cab Rear Wall Lineryes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Rear Cabin Heater and Ventsyes
Ceiling Lamp In Load Compartmentyes
Wooden Floor Deletionyes
Storage Net On Passenger Seat Backrestyes
Cargo Lashing Rails On Waistlineyes
Driver Comfort Seatyes
Rear Roof Trimyes
Storage Net On Driver Seat Backrestyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room56.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.7 in.
Front leg room38.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.5 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Primed Side Moldingsyes
Fixed Window In Right Sliding Dooryes
Mounting Rails For Roof Rackyes
Windows in Rear Doorsyes
Jet Black Painted Wheelsyes
Two Stage Opening Sliding Dooryes
Painted Metallic Front & Rear Bumperyes
Fixed Window In Left Sliding Dooryes
Wheel Chocksyes
Arctic White Painted Wheelsyes
Headlamp Washing Systemyes
Heated And Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Door Window w/Wash Wipersyes
Wheel House Coveringyes
Assist Handle For Left Rear Dooryes
Electric Sliding Stepyes
Windshield w/Filter Bandyes
Grey Rear Door Stepyes
Side Door Badging Deletionyes
Assist Handle For Sliding Dooryes
Fixed Sunroof For Rear Roof Sectionyes
Illuminated Exitsyes
Sliding Door Right Side Deletionyes
Black Tinted Windows in Rearyes
Sliding Left Dooryes
Front License Plate Deletionyes
Assist Handle For Right Rear Dooryes
Protective Edge On Door Sillyes
Assist Handle w/Partitionyes
Trailer Hitch Wiringyes
Chrome Trimmed Radiator Grilleyes
Def Fluid Filler Cap - Lockableyes
Rear Door Badging Deletionyes
Primed Front & Rear Bumpersyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity530.0 cu.ft.
Length289.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place530.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height108.0 in.
Wheel base170.3 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vanda Blue
  • Aqua Green
  • Blue Gray
  • Jet Black
  • Tenorite Gray Metallic
  • Broom Yellow (Fleet)
  • Gray White
  • Coca Cola Red (Fleet)
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Steel Blue
  • Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Solar Green (Fleet)
  • Arctic White
  • Jupiter Red
  • Earth Brown (Fleet)
  • Velvet Red
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Stone Gray
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Flame Red
  • Graphite Gray
  • Black Blue
  • Silver Gray
  • Brilliant Blue
Interior Colors
  • Tunja Black Upholstery, cloth
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
