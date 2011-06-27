Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|direct injection (diesel)
|yes
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|Turning circle
|51.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Active Safety Plus Package w/Parktronic
|yes
|Active Safety Plus Package
|yes
|Cargo Protection Package
|yes
|Workspace Access Package
|yes
|Trailer Hitch Package
|yes
|High Idle Fixed Package
|yes
|Premium Appearance Package
|yes
|Floor Package
|yes
|Driver Efficiency Package
|yes
|Driver Comfort Package
|yes
|Lighting Package
|yes
|Multi-function Wheel/Display Package
|yes
|Front Bench Seat Package
|yes
|Additional Battery Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|5 total speakers
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Fan - Electric Roof
|yes
|Heat Insulation Rear Compartment
|yes
|Pre-Fitting For Shelving Unit
|yes
|Cargo Partition
|yes
|Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment
|yes
|Heated Front Passenger Seat
|yes
|Parametric Special Module (PSM)
|yes
|Cable Duct - Rear Portal
|yes
|Cargo Straps/Lashing Rails
|yes
|Light Motion Sensor For Load Compartment
|yes
|Leather Steering Wheel (MB ONLY)
|yes
|Pre-Installation For Bulkhead
|yes
|Cargo Partition w/1 Sliding Window
|yes
|Cable Duct - Sidewall
|yes
|12V Power Outlet In Rear Compartment
|yes
|Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation System
|yes
|Convenience Lighting In Load/Passenger Compartment
|yes
|Front Center Overhead Storage Slot
|yes
|Passenger Comfort Seat
|yes
|Half Height Load Compartment Trim
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|Heated Driver's Seat
|yes
|Cargo Partition w/1 Window
|yes
|Becker Map Pilot
|yes
|Upper Cargo Lashing Rails
|yes
|Electrically Heated Windshield
|yes
|Two Additional Masters Keys
|yes
|Pre-Installation For Radio
|yes
|Storage Compartment w/Net In Rear Doors
|yes
|Side Wall Paneling Full Hardboard
|yes
|D-Ring Cargo Straps
|yes
|12V Power Outlet At Driver Seat Base
|yes
|Remote Control for Auxiliary Heater
|yes
|Heat Insulation Front Compartment
|yes
|Overhead Control Panel w/2 Reading Lights
|yes
|Cab Rear Wall Liner
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|Rear Cabin Heater and Vents
|yes
|Ceiling Lamp In Load Compartment
|yes
|Wooden Floor Deletion
|yes
|Storage Net On Passenger Seat Backrest
|yes
|Cargo Lashing Rails On Waistline
|yes
|Driver Comfort Seat
|yes
|Rear Roof Trim
|yes
|Storage Net On Driver Seat Backrest
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|56.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|67.7 in.
|Front leg room
|38.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Primed Side Moldings
|yes
|Fixed Window In Right Sliding Door
|yes
|Mounting Rails For Roof Rack
|yes
|Windows in Rear Doors
|yes
|Jet Black Painted Wheels
|yes
|Two Stage Opening Sliding Door
|yes
|Painted Metallic Front & Rear Bumper
|yes
|Fixed Window In Left Sliding Door
|yes
|Wheel Chocks
|yes
|Arctic White Painted Wheels
|yes
|Headlamp Washing System
|yes
|Heated And Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Light Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Rear Door Window w/Wash Wipers
|yes
|Wheel House Covering
|yes
|Assist Handle For Left Rear Door
|yes
|Electric Sliding Step
|yes
|Windshield w/Filter Band
|yes
|Grey Rear Door Step
|yes
|Side Door Badging Deletion
|yes
|Assist Handle For Sliding Door
|yes
|Fixed Sunroof For Rear Roof Section
|yes
|Illuminated Exits
|yes
|Sliding Door Right Side Deletion
|yes
|Black Tinted Windows in Rear
|yes
|Sliding Left Door
|yes
|Front License Plate Deletion
|yes
|Assist Handle For Right Rear Door
|yes
|Protective Edge On Door Sill
|yes
|Assist Handle w/Partition
|yes
|Trailer Hitch Wiring
|yes
|Chrome Trimmed Radiator Grille
|yes
|Def Fluid Filler Cap - Lockable
|yes
|Rear Door Badging Deletion
|yes
|Primed Front & Rear Bumpers
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|486.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|274.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8550 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|486.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Height
|108.6 in.
|Wheel base
|170.3 in.
|Width
|79.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|LT245/75R16 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
