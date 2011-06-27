  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  4. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Sprinter
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,495
See Sprinter Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Torque265 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size2.1 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower161 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle47.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,495
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Workspace Access Packageyes
Trailer Hitch Packageyes
High Idle Fixed Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Low and High Range 4x4yes
Driver Efficiency Packageyes
Driver Comfort Packageyes
High Performance Air Conditioning Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Multi-function Wheel/Display Packageyes
Front Bench Seat Packageyes
Parktronic Packageyes
High Idle Variable Packageyes
Rear Window Packageyes
Spare Tire Deletion Packageyes
Active Safety Plus Package w/Parktronicyes
Active Safety Plus Packageyes
Cargo Protection Packageyes
Suspension Seating Packageyes
Premium Appearance Packageyes
Partition w/Sliding Door and Passenger Jump Seat Packageyes
Floor Packageyes
High Range 4x4yes
Upfitter Prep Packageyes
Partition w/Sliding Door w/o Passenger Jump Seat Packageyes
Additional Battery Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,495
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
5 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,495
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Fan - Electric Roofyes
Rear Wall Liner On Partition Cab Backyes
Heat Insulation Rear Compartmentyes
Pre-Fitting For Shelving Unityes
Heated Front Passenger Seatyes
Cargo Partitionyes
Hinged Lid For Storage Compartmentyes
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yes
AGM Battery 12V 95 Ahyes
Cargo Straps/Lashing Railsyes
Pre-Installation For Bulkheadyes
Cargo Partition w/1 Sliding Windowyes
12V Power Outlet In Rear Compartmentyes
Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyes
Front Center Overhead Storage Slotyes
Convenience Lighting In Load/Passenger Compartmentyes
Passenger Comfort Seatyes
Half Height Load Compartment Trimyes
Cruise Controlyes
Heated Driver's Seatyes
Upper Cargo Lashing Railsyes
Cargo Partition w/1 Windowyes
Becker Map Pilotyes
Electrically Heated Windshieldyes
Two Additional Masters Keysyes
Storage Compartment w/Net In Rear Doorsyes
Side Wall Paneling Full Hardboardyes
D-Ring Cargo Strapsyes
12V Power Outlet At Driver Seat Baseyes
Driver and Passenger Door Mounted Assist Handlesyes
Remote Control for Auxiliary Heateryes
Heat Insulation Front Compartmentyes
Overhead Control Panel w/2 Reading Lightsyes
Rear Cabin Heater and Ventsyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Ceiling Lamp In Load Compartmentyes
Wooden Floor Deletionyes
Cargo Lashing Rails On Waistlineyes
Storage Net On Passenger Seat Backrestyes
Driver Comfort Seatyes
Rear Roof Trimyes
Storage Net On Driver Seat Backrestyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,495
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,495
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Primed Side Moldingsyes
Fixed Window In Right Sliding Dooryes
Mounting Rails For Roof Rackyes
Spring Loaded Rear Bumper Stepyes
Windows in Rear Doorsyes
Jet Black Painted Wheelsyes
Two Stage Opening Sliding Dooryes
High Roofyes
Fixed Window In Left Sliding Dooryes
Wheel Chocksyes
Arctic White Painted Wheelsyes
Headlamp Washing Systemyes
Heated And Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Door Window w/Wash Wipersyes
M+S Tiresyes
Wheel House Coveringyes
Assist Handle For Left Rear Dooryes
Electric Sliding Stepyes
Windshield w/Filter Bandyes
Grey Rear Door Stepyes
Side Door Badging Deletionyes
Assist Handle For Sliding Dooryes
Fixed Sunroof For Rear Roof Sectionyes
Illuminated Exitsyes
Sliding Door Right Side Deletionyes
Black Tinted Windows in Rearyes
Sliding Left Dooryes
Front License Plate Deletionyes
Assist Handle For Right Rear Dooryes
Continental Tiresyes
Protective Edge On Door Sillyes
Assist Handle w/Partitionyes
Chrome Trimmed Radiator Grilleyes
Primed Front & Rear Bumpersyes
Rear Door Badging Deletionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Maximum cargo capacity319.1 cu.ft.
Length233.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight5038 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place319.1 cu.ft.
Height94.5 in.
Maximum payload3512 lbs.
Wheel base144.3 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Gray
  • Flame Red
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Stone Gray
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Aqua Green
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Velvet Red
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black Blue
  • Graphite Gray
  • Vanda Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Jupiter Red
  • Earth Brown (Fleet)
  • Arctic White
  • Gray White
  • Solar Green (Fleet)
  • Steel Blue
  • Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Coca Cola Red (Fleet)
  • Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Broom Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue Grey
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Tunja Black Upholstery, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,495
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,495
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sprinter Inventory

Related Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles