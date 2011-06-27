  1. Home
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,425
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 3800 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Cold Climate Packageyes
Heavy Duty Front Axle Packageyes
High Idle Fixed Packageyes
Trailer Hitch Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
High Performance Air Conditioning Packageyes
Window Package Iyes
Suspension Package Iyes
Rear Heating Package Iyes
Lighting Packageyes
Contractor Packageyes
Front Bench Seat Packageyes
Parktronic Packageyes
High Idle Variable Packageyes
Rear Heating Package IIyes
Multifunction Wheel/Display Packageyes
Spare Tire Deletion Packageyes
Partition w/Sliding Door And Jump Seat Packageyes
Window Package Vyes
Security Packageyes
Window Package IIyes
Interior Lighting Packageyes
Suspension Seating Packageyes
Mobility Prep Packageyes
Heavy Duty Suspension Package IVyes
Crew Cab Packageyes
Cargo Package Iyes
Suspension Package IIIyes
Window Package IVyes
Window Package IIIyes
Partition w/Sliding Door w/o Passenger Jump Seat Packageyes
Additional Battery Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
Rear Heating Package IIIyes
In-Car Entertainment
5 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Fan - Electric Roofyes
Rear Wall Liner On Partition Cab Backyes
Pre-Fitting For Shelving Unityes
Hinged Lid For Storage Compartmentyes
Lockable Glove Compartmentyes
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yes
Full Bulkhead w/1 Sliding Windowyes
AGM Battery 12V 95 Ahyes
Full Bulkheadyes
Light Motion Sensor For Load Compartmentyes
Aux-In Interfaceyes
Pre-Installation For Bulkheadyes
12V Power Outlet In Rear Compartmentyes
Convenience Lighting In Load/Passenger Compartmentyes
Passenger Comfort Seatyes
Full Bulkhead w/1 Windowyes
Half Height Load Compartment Trimyes
Cruise Controlyes
Rear Floor Covering in Rubberyes
Upper Cargo Lashing Railsyes
Front Floor Mat Deletionyes
Electrically Heated Windshieldyes
Two Additional Masters Keysyes
Pre-Installation For Radioyes
Storage Compartment w/Net In Rear Doorsyes
Side Wall Paneling Full Hardboardyes
Storage Slot At Front Under Roof Lineryes
Fan - Non-Powered Roofyes
D-Ring Cargo Strapsyes
12V Power Outlet At Driver Seat Baseyes
Radio Sound 20yes
Rear Heater Preparationyes
Heat Insulation Front Compartmentyes
Overhead Control Panel w/2 Reading Lightsyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Ceiling Lamp In Load Compartmentyes
Wooden Floor Deletionyes
Storage Net On Passenger Seat Backrestyes
Cargo Lashing Rails On Waistlineyes
Driver Comfort Seatyes
Rear Roof Trimyes
Storage Net On Driver Seat Backrestyes
Weight Optimized Plastic Flooryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Specially Requested Tiresyes
Mounting Rails For Roof Rackyes
Fixed Window In Right Sliding Dooryes
Tint for Rear and Side Windowsyes
Jet Black Painted Wheelsyes
Two Stage Opening Sliding Dooryes
Primed Side Moldingyes
Fixed Window In Left Sliding Dooryes
Wheel Chocksyes
Arctic White Painted Wheelsyes
Headlamp Washing Systemyes
Heated And Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Rear Door Window w/Wash Wipersyes
M+S Tiresyes
Assist Handle For Left Rear Dooryes
Electric Sliding Stepyes
Windshield w/Filter Bandyes
Grey Rear Door Stepyes
Fixed Sunroof For Rear Roof Sectionyes
Assist Handle For Sliding Dooryes
Side Door Badging Deletionyes
Illuminated Exitsyes
Tire Sealantyes
Sliding Door Right Side Deletionyes
Sliding Left Dooryes
Assist Handle For Right Rear Dooryes
Front License Plate Deletionyes
Unspecified Tires Brandyes
Continental Tiresyes
Protective Edge On Door Sillyes
Assist Handle w/Partitionyes
Chrome Trimmed Radiator Grilleyes
Primed Front & Rear Bumpersyes
Rear Door Badging Deletionyes
Measurements
Front track67.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity494.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight6164 lbs.
Gross weight9990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place494.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload3826 lbs.
Angle of departure15.0 degrees
Length273.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height110.8 in.
Wheel base170.3 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Stone Grey
  • Grey White
  • Arctic White
  • Broom Yellow
  • Graphite Grey
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Atlantis Blue
  • Steel Blue
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Black Blue
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Earth Brown
  • Flame Red
  • Coca Cola Red
  • Pebble Gray
  • Velvet Red
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Aqua Green
  • Silver Grey
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Vanda Blue
  • Hibiscus Red
Interior Colors
  • Lima Black, cloth
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
LT215/85R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
