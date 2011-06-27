Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Torque325 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle54.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,930
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Cold Climate Packageyes
Trailer Hitch Packageyes
High Idle Fixed Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Window Package Iyes
High Performance Air Conditioning Packageyes
Suspension Package Iyes
Rear Heating Package Iyes
Lighting Packageyes
Contractor Packageyes
Front Bench Seat Packageyes
Parktronic Packageyes
High Idle Variable Packageyes
Rear Heating Package IIyes
Multifunction Wheel/Display Packageyes
Spare Tire Deletion Packageyes
Partition w/Sliding Door And Jump Seat Packageyes
Window Package Vyes
Security Packageyes
Window Package IIyes
Interior Lighting Packageyes
Suspension Seating Packageyes
Mobility Prep Packageyes
Cargo Package Iyes
Suspension Package IIIyes
Window Package IVyes
Window Package IIIyes
Partition w/Sliding Door w/o Passenger Jump Seat Packageyes
Additional Battery Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
Rear Heating Package IIIyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,930
5 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,930
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Heat Insulationyes
Fan - Electric Roofyes
Rear Wall Liner On Partition Cab Backyes
Pre-Fitting For Shelving Unityes
Hinged Lid For Storage Compartmentyes
Lockable Glove Compartmentyes
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yes
Full Bulkhead w/1 Sliding Windowyes
AGM Battery 12V 95 Ahyes
Full Bulkheadyes
Light Motion Sensor For Load Compartmentyes
Pre-Installation For Bulkheadyes
12V Power Outlet In Rear Compartmentyes
Convenience Lighting In Load/Passenger Compartmentyes
Passenger Comfort Seatyes
Full Bulkhead w/1 Windowyes
Pre-Installation Of Radioyes
Half Height Load Compartment Trimyes
Cruise Controlyes
D-Rings Cargo Strapsyes
Upper Cargo Lashing Railsyes
Front Floor Mat Deletionyes
Electrically Heated Windshieldyes
Two Additional Masters Keysyes
Floor Mats In Passenger Compartmentyes
Storage Compartment w/Net In Rear Doorsyes
Side Wall Paneling Full Hardboardyes
Storage Slot At Front Under Roof Lineryes
Fan - Non-Powered Roofyes
12V Power Outlet At Driver Seat Baseyes
Radio Sound 20yes
Roof Trimyes
Deletion of Air Conditioningyes
Rear Heater Preparationyes
Overhead Control Panel w/2 Reading Lightsyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Ceiling Lamp In Load Compartmentyes
Wooden Floor Deletionyes
Storage Net On Passenger Seat Backrestyes
Cargo Lashing Rails On Waistlineyes
Driver Comfort Seatyes
Storage Net On Driver Seat Backrestyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,930
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,930
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Mounting Rails For Roof Rackyes
Fixed Window In Right Sliding Dooryes
Spring Loaded Rear Bumper Stepyes
Jet Black Painted Wheelsyes
Two Stage Opening Sliding Dooryes
Fixed Window In Left Sliding Dooryes
Wheel Chocksyes
Headlamp Washing Systemyes
Black Tinted Windows In Rearyes
Heated And Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Door Window w/Wash Wipersyes
M+S Tiresyes
Assist Handle For Left Rear Dooryes
Pure White Painted Detachable Partsyes
Windshield w/Filter Bandyes
Grey Rear Door Stepyes
Fixed Sunroof For Rear Roof Sectionyes
Side Door Badging Deletionyes
Assist Handle For Sliding Dooryes
Clear White Bumper & Corner Bumpersyes
Illuminated Exitsyes
Tire Sealantyes
Arctic White Painted Rimsyes
Sliding Door Right Side Deletionyes
Sliding Left Dooryes
Front License Plate Deletionyes
Assist Handle For Right Rear Dooryes
Protective Edge On Door Sillyes
Assist Handle w/Partitionyes
Chrome Trimmed Radiator Grilleyes
Rear Door Badging Deletionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Front track68.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity547.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5695 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place547.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload2855 lbs.
Angle of departure11.0 degrees
Length289.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height107.5 in.
Wheel base170.3 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Graphite Grey
  • Stone Grey
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Grey White
  • Jet Black
  • Silver Grey
  • Velvet Red
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Aqua Green
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Flame Red
  • Steel Blue
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Black Blue
  • Hibiscus Red
  • Vanda Blue
  • Earth Brown
  • Coca Cola Red
  • Broom Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Lima Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,930
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,930
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
